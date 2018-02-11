71 feared dead as Russian passenger plane crashes after take-off

Have your say

A passenger plane has crashed near Moscow and fragments of it have been found, Russia’s Emergencies Ministry has said.

READ MORE - Man, 29, left with serious injuries after Queensferry Crossing crash

The An-148 regional jet disappeared from radar screens shortly after takeoff from Moscow’s Domodedovo Airport on Sunday afternoon.

News reports said 71 people - 65 passengers and six crew - were on board the plane heading for the city of Orsk, about 1,000 miles south-east of Moscow.

The Tass news agency said the plane fragments were found in the Ramenskoye area about 25 miles from the airport.

Russian media said the jet belonged to Saratov Airlines.