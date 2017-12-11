75 Edinburgh flights cancelled as temperatures drop to -4C

Thousands of passengers have been left stranded in the Capital after 75 flights were cancelled due to the icy conditions.

A freezing cold weekend has taken its toll on the city indirectly due to adverse conditions in locations such as London, Brussels and Amsterdam.

As a result, there were 46 cancellations on Sunday, while three planes were diverted to the city.

A further 28 flights have been dropped today at Edinburgh Airport, with an early flight to Heathrow tomorrow morning already being axed.

A spokesman for Edinburgh Airport said: “The weather has had no direct impact on the airport’s operations with disruption being caused by problems at other airports, such as Heathrow and those in the midlands.

“We are working with our airlines to get passengers on their way safely and as quickly as possible, and we advise all passengers to check with their airlines before setting off for the airport.”

Residents across Edinburgh have also had to be on alert after temperatures reached a low of -7.2C last night.

A Met Office spokesman told the Evening News that temperatures in the Capital are to remain sub-zero on a night throughout this week.

He said: “Edinburgh just misses out on the yellow weather warning for the east coast tonight with ice expected to form on some surfaces overnight. “There will probably be icy stretches on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths with some injuries possible from slips and falls.

“But we’re expecting some clear spells in Edinburgh with temperatures being around -4C tonight, which is an improvement from last night.

“The lowest temperature recorded last night in Edinburgh was at Gogar Bank at -7.2C.

“We’re expecting it to be cold and clear with it being particularly breezy on Wednesday in Edinburgh. During the day we may see temperatures creep up to 2C.”

It was a busy weekend for Police Scotland, with 3,500 incidents reported across the country just on Sunday.

Police Scotland Control Room posted on Twitter: “Great teamwork by @Scotambservice @fire_scot and of course all our officers at @policescotland @polscotdogs @polscotrpu - we’re here to help! #keepingpeoplesafe #protectingserving.”