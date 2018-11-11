80s icon David Hasselhoff meets with fans at Edinburgh Comic Con

80s icon David Hasselhoff met with hundreds of adoring fans at the Edinburgh Comic Con event on Saturday.

Best known for his performance in the hit TV show Knight Rider, the Hoff was joined by his wife Hayley Roberts, 39, who sat by his side and met with eager fans to sign their memorabilla and take selfies at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre.

David donned a grey T-shirt with the slogan “Don’t Haggis The Hoff” across the front, much to the delight of his Scottish fans.

He was joined by an array of other 80s stars including the original Hulk Lou Ferrigno, Ghostbusters’ Ernie Hudson, ET actor Henry Thomas and the seventh Doctor Who Slyvester McCoy.

Earlier in the week the 66-year-old was spotted wearing a Partick Thistle strip as he posed for a picture in the picturesque Circus Lane.

He spent the day mooching through the streets of Edinburgh and even popped in to renowned cheese shop IJ Mellis.

