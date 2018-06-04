80s superstar Jason Donovan set to make his Fringe debut

HE WAS the ultimate 80s heart throb – who commanded an audience of 22 million when he starred in Aussie soap Neighbours as Kylie Minogue’s on-screen boyfriend.

At the height of his popularity, Jason Donovan scored 16 hit singles, sold more than 30 million records worldwide and appeared in hit West End musicals, notably as the lead in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

But at the time, it didn’t make him happy.

After a publicly turbulent time and issues with narcotic abuse, he later revived his career with appearances on popular reality TV shows, I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! and Strictly Come Dancing, before returning to the stage.

Now fans can join the popular entertainer for his Fringe debut where he will share moments from the last four decades he wasn’t able to tell us about on daytime television.

During the show he will discuss the highlights and challenges of his career and the opportunities and obstacles he has overcome in his professional and personal life.

Jason’s self-effacing story telling will shatter your illusions of the ‘teen heart throb’ in this witty and entertaining show.

His relentless enthusiasm and a refreshingly blunt compulsion towards honesty will reveal all about his rollercoaster life.

Having recently turned 50 and with a wealth of tantalising tales under his belt, this ‘in conversation’ style autobiographical show will be filled with stories, laughter and music spanning Jason’s amazing career. Jason will also perform a couple of stripped back acoustic versions of his classic hits.

Jason and his Amazing Midlife Crisis will run at Assembly George Square Spiegeltent Palais Du Variete, 22–26 August.