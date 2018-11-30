9 Christmas events in Edinburgh to enjoy this weekend

Have your say

Tomorrow the Christmas countdown begins in earnest as we enter into December.

If you’re looking to get into the festive spirt this weekend, here are eight events we recommend.

o Edinburgh Santa Parade – tomorrow at 10am from Saunders Street to Inverleith Park

o Christmas Charity Festival – tomorrow from 10.30am and Sunday from 9am at Inverleith Park

o Santa’s Grotto – tomorrow – children can meet Father Christmas at the forest craft grotto, which was one of last year’s star attractions, between 10.45am-5.30pm and Sunday 9.30am-5.30pm

o 50th Anniversary Edinburgh Christmas Walk – tomorrow at 11.15am

o Edinburgh Golden Tinsel Mile Walks – tomorrow – participants can choose between a one, two and three-mile route for a bit of fun at 11.15am

o Carol Service – tomorrow at 3pm followed by mince pies and mulled wine

o Edinburgh Christmas Run – Sunday – featuring a 5k run at 9.30am followed by a 10k run at 11am with more than 1000 people already signing up. Special prizes for 1st, 2nd and 3rd male and female runners

o Santa Toddle & Parade – Sunday – meet Santa Claus at 1.15pm as he parades his reindeer behind the George Watson’s Pipe and Drums before joining the Santa Toddle from 1.30pm