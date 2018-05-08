9 of the best glamping locations near Edinburgh

If you want to get back in touch with nature but don’t feel like risking a tent in the rain, glamping is your answer.

Planning a glamping holiday at one of these Scottish locations will allow you to enjoy a peaceful holiday without travelling more than an hour outside of Edinburgh.

Glampotel near Dundas Castle

The picture of bohemian chic, you can camp in style on the shores of Dundas Loch (close to Dundas Castle) in one of 10 luxury canvas cottages. They even have proper beds and wood-burning stoves.

More info - dundascastle.co.uk

Hilly Cow Wigwams, West Lothian

Located less than an hour outside of Edinburgh’s city centre, these wooden wigwams on a working farm in West Lothian are heated, and come with a fridge and a kettle. Some even have their own en-suite bathroom facilities.

More info - hillycowwigwams.co.uk

The Rowan Pod, Scottish Borders

Less than an hour south of Edinburgh, The Rowan Pod is a cute and comfortable camping pod in the Scottish Borders that sleeps two.

Guests can enjoy use of a nearby hot tub and barbecue hut during their stay.

More info - air-pods.co.uk

Sunnyside Lodges, Dumfries and Galloway

Sunnyside Lodges in Dumfries and Galloway offer several modern luxury camping lodges with room for four guests.

You can enjoy stunning views over the nearby Nith Valley as you soak in your private hot tub, and even well behaved dogs are welcome to join in the glamping fun here.

More info - sunnysidelodges.com

Spoke ‘n’ Boot camping pods, Falkirk

Providing cosy accommodation for cyclists, walkers and other adventurers, the camping pods at Spoke ‘n’ Boot near Falkirk are double glazed, insulated and offer fantastic communal bathroom and cooking facilities.

More info - spoke-n-boot.co.uk

Wigwam Holidays, Fife

Soak in the beautiful landscape of Fife’s East Neuk (just over an hour’s drive from Edinburgh) with a stay at the Montrove Estate near Leven.

The standard wooden wigwams have space for a double bed and double sofa bed, as well as an en-suite shower room and cooking facilities. Upgrade for your own wood-fired hot tub.

More info - wigwamholidays.com

Beach Tents, East Lothian

Make one of these safari tents in East Lothian your home for a few days, and you’ll be treated to stunning beach views.

Each tent sleeps between eight and 10 people in two bedrooms (and real beds), and they also have proper kitchen and dining set ups.

More info - harvestmoonholidays.com

Tree House Cabins, East Lothian

In the same location, you can stay in a purpose-built tree house with electricity, running water, comfortable beds and a full fitted kitchen.

You can still enjoy lovely sea views from up high and dine al fresco from the treehouse’s deck in nice weather.

More info - harvestmoonholidays.com

Drummohr Holiday Park, Musselburgh

Just half an hour’s drive from Edinburgh city centre, this Musselburgh-based holiday park has plenty of glamping options, including lodges, bothys and both octo and hexi pods.

No matter how big or small your group, you’ll find the right camping alternative here.

More info - drummohr.org

