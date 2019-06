These are some of the best new restaurants that have opened in Edinburgh since the start of 2019. From casual pizza to sushi and fine dining, there is something for even the fussiest of eaters in the capital. All of these restaurants were given a 7/10 or higher by critics.

1. Grazing by Mark Greenaway - 7 out of 10 Waldorf Astoria Edinburgh, The Caledonian, Rutland Street, Edinburgh.

2. Pomegranate Express - 7.5 out of 10 12 Nicolson Street, Edinburgh

3. Dumplings of China - 7 out of 10 60 Home Street, Edinburgh

4. Whiskers - 7 out of 10 48 Raeburn Place

