9 of the quirkiest shops in Edinburgh

Edinburgh is a haven for independent shopping with many a treasure trove of unusual goodies to peruse.

We picked our favourite independent shops full of weird and wonderful arts, crafts, bric-a-brac and gifts for those times when the boring old high street just won't do.

Picture: Flux

Caoba

56 Raeburn Place, Edinburgh, EH4 1HJ

For your Alexander Henry print table cloths and your Mexican decorations and mirrors, this is the place. Caoba is a treasure trove of Mexican homeware, cards, jewellery, tiles and glasses.

The shop supports Fair Trade Mexican suppliers and visits them each year. It even sells Mexican tinned foods such as salsas, chilli sauces, jalepenos, refried beans and sauces for enchiladas.

Picture: Coaba

Nomad's Tent

21-23 St Leonard’s Lane, Edinburgh EH8 9SH

Known as Aladdin's Cave, Nomad's Tent is tucked away behind Nicholson street. This cavernous shop is full of Persian and modern rugs, boho-chic furniture, Indian-style homewares, colourful cushions, Iranian pottery and other beautiful objects ethically sourced from the places along what was once the Silk Road.

They also hold events, exhibitions, talks and music events. The shop is noted in Ian Rankin's book, The Falls.

Picture: Hannah Zakari

Typewronger Books

4a Haddington Place, Edinburgh EH7 4AE

Down some steps on Haddington Place, next door to McNaughton’s, is a very quirky new bookshop called Typewronger Books. If you need your typewriter serviced or fixed or you’d like to buy a vintage typewriter, this is the place. They have a carefully curated selection of books on subscription and host events. Perfect for finding a very special gift for a friend, the shop also has a cosy nook at the back where you can read.

Armstrong's

Picture: Typewronger

Various locations

There are now three Armstrong's in Edinburgh but all of them are packed full of vintage clothes that dress the quirkier students and residents of Edinburgh. From old school leather jackets to 70s dresses, this is the place for your fancy dress outfits and quirky street-wear.

The Dragonfly

111a Broughton St, Edinburgh EH1 3RZ

The Dragonfly has a carefully curated rail of clothing from UK designers, a wide range of children's clothes, gift cards, toys and jewellery.

It's a place to go without your sproglets because there are too many tempting toys at a low level and it's far too small a shop for a high-level tantrum.

The Cat's Miaow

36 Elm Row, Edinburgh EH7 4AH

The Cat's Miaow near the top of Leith Walk is the only place in Edinburgh where you'll find amazing wool and sheepskin slippers made in New Zealand.

For fancy socks, extra-special gift cards and other small presents, this little shop is full of treasures.

Flux

55 Bernard St, Edinburgh EH6 6SL

Flux is a haven for Leith shoppers with a wide array of Leith-themed gifts, fairy lights and homewares. They source most of their products from the UK but all of their overseas goods are fairly traded.

They also have a shop in Dunbar which includes Fluxifeet, selling children's shoes.

Himalaya Centre and Cafe

20 S Clerk St, Edinburgh EH8 9PR

If you're in the market for some Indian cushions, festival trousers or a Tibetan curry, this is your one-stop-shop and cafe. Peruse the tiny shop's selection of jewellery and other wares made in the Himalayas while enjoying the delicious wafts of curry coming from the kitchen - and make sure to grab a bite to eat.

Hannah Zakari

43 Candlemaker Row, Edinburgh EH1 2QB

This is a lovely shop in the Old Town for arty types looking for one-off delights.

Everything is hand picked by the owner Rachael Lamb who for many years ran Hannah Zakari as a successful online shop before opening a store on Candlemaker Row. It has fancy stationery, letterpress art prints and many other treats.