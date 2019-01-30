9 of the huge developments that will change the face of Edinburgh

9 ongoing developments that will change the face of Edinburgh forever

Edinburgh is undergoing some big changes in wide range of different sectors, including retail, sport and hospitality, among many others.

From the new Urban Quarter to the plans for Leith Harbour, the face of Edinburgh is set to be changed forever as the evolution of this great historical city continues. Here, the Evening News takes a look at some of the developments currently underway:

Almost 400 homes are planned for this development, names the Waterfront Plaza. The completion of the project is expected next summer.

1. Leith Harbour

Almost 400 homes are planned for this development, names the Waterfront Plaza. The completion of the project is expected next summer.
Buy a Photo
Granton Waterfront is set to be transformed with a 500 million pound development. It is expected to be completed in the summer of this year. Copyright

2. Edinburgh Marina

Granton Waterfront is set to be transformed with a 500 million pound development. It is expected to be completed in the summer of this year. Copyright
Buy a Photo
Ocean Terminal is set to be re-launched as Porta after its owners pledged to transform the shopping centre into one of Scotlands best retail and leisure destinations.

3. #Wed Jan 30 12:46:07 GMT 2019''[IPTC]Source=''[IPTC]Application\ Record\ Version=2''[IPTC]Copyright\ Notice=other''[IPTC]Object\ Name=Ocean Terminal''[IPTC]Caption/Abstract=Ocean Terminal is set to be re-launched as Porta after its owners pledged to transform the shopping centre into one of Scotlands best retail and leisure destinations.''[IPTC]Headline=Ocean Terminal

Ocean Terminal is set to be re-launched as Porta after its owners pledged to transform the shopping centre into one of Scotlands best retail and leisure destinations.
other
Buy a Photo
The 850 million pound project is aiming to have the retail leg completed by October 2020, with the hotel and homes due the year after.

4. #Wed Jan 30 12:53:31 GMT 2019''[IPTC]Source=''[IPTC]Application\ Record\ Version=2''[IPTC]Copyright\ Notice=other''[IPTC]Object\ Name=St James Quarter''[IPTC]Caption/Abstract=The 850 million pound project is aiming to have the retail leg completed by October 2020, with the hotel and homes due the year after.''[IPTC]Headline=St James Quarter

The 850 million pound project is aiming to have the retail leg completed by October 2020, with the hotel and homes due the year after.
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3