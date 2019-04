And if you are keen to enjoy your own slice of time travelling romance, bride and grooms-to-be can tie the knot at some of the beautiful locations seen on screen.Here are nine of the most glorious venues around Scotland for an Outlander-inspired wedding.

1. Dundas Castle, South Queensferry This 15th-century castle offers a unique Outlander-themed wedding experience, which includes a medieval banquet, a candle-lit ceremony and a replica of Claire's ring from the series. Prices start from 11,500 pounds for the package. Wikimedia Commons

2. Linlithgow Palace, Linlithgow Used as Wentworth Prison where Jamie is imprisoned, this impressive venue was once a favoured royal residence of the Stewart monarchs and the birthplace of Mary Queen of Scots. It makes for a wonderfully atmospheric wedding spot. Shutterstock

3. Aberdour Castle, Fife Doubling as Sainte Anne de Beaupre's Monastery in the series, this 12th-century castle is among one of the oldest standing masonry castles in Scotland and overlooks the Forth Estuary, making it the most romantic of spots. Shutterstock

4. Doune Castle, Doune Fans will recognise this 14th-century venue as the fictional Castle Leoch, which plays a leading role in the show, and boasts impressive towering battlements and views over the River Teith. Shutterstock

