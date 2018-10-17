9 thrilling Halloween events in Edinburgh

Embrace Edinburgh's reputation as one of the most haunted cities in the world this October by taking part in these Halloween celebrations.
Samhuinn Fire Festival, Calton Hill
For the first time Samhuinn - a Gaelic celebration of the changing of the seasons - takes place on top of Calton Hill, rather than along the Royal Mile.
Immerse yourself in the ethereal festival which features otherworldly creatures, drummers and, of course, fire.
Festivities kick off at 7pm on October 31 with tickets costing £6.
Haunted Halloween, the Blair Street Vaults
Looking for a real scare this Halloween?
Head below ground and navigate the dark, dim and chilling Blair Street Vaults.
Once the site of mischief-making, murder and torture, the subterranean warren of chambers is regarded as one of the most haunted sites in the world.
Halloween Escape Room, Edinburgh Escape Hunt
Put on your thinking cap - and fancy dress costume - and take on one of Escape Hunt's nerve shredding escape games.
Problem solvers can choose to either take on undead pirates, or Samurai warriors who will give them eerie clues to solve mind-boggling puzzles and escape with their souls intact.
Wand Making Workshop, Lauriston Castle
Set aside your dreams of visiting Ollivanders on Diagon Alley and instead visit the Edinburgh Magic Festival's wand making workshop.
The class is family friendly and suitable for children aged five and over.
Pumpkin Picking, Craigie Farm
Prepare for the arrival of guisers by taking a trip to Craigie Farm where you can handpick your own Halloween pumpkin.
Once you've selected your dream pumpkin, you can retreat to the farm's deli for a spot of tea or lunch
Halloween Ceilidh, Lauriston Hall
Take to the dance floor in your spookiest garments and perform ceilidh favourites such as the Gay Gordons and Strip the Willow at Lauriston Hall in aid of Mind Scotland.
Ticket buyers can expect a best and worst dressed competition, buffet and raffle, alongside the usual traditional dances at the Halloween event.
Edinburgh Horror Festival, Various
The Edinburgh Horror Festival is returning for a new season of witchery and gore.
This year's event is spread over several famous Edinburgh venues and will consist of horror themed stand up show, ghost story sessions and a micro convention the weekend before Hallowe'en featuring stalls, interactive sessions, talks and signings.
Halloween Trail, Royal Botanic Garden
Get in the mood for Halloween trail with the young ones by taking part in this magical trail through the heart of the city's botanical gardens.
Young witches and wizards who assist the gardens' resident witch Caley are rewarded with an edible prize.
Halloween Zombie 5k, The Meadows
Become a member of the jogging dead and take part in Edinburgh University's Halloween Zombie 5k.
Fear of fellow competitors' spooky costumes may see you earn a personal best.