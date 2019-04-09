£92,000 Edinburgh private hire number plate worth more than Tesla car

IN the uber-competitive private hire trade, it can be wise to go the extra mile and make sure you stand out from the crowd.

So when buying two new electric Tesla motors, Capital Cars boss Stephen Rose felt he needed a little extra.

Edinburgh's Most Expensive Private Hire Car?''Tesla (approx �50k) with personlised plate seen in the High Street, Edinburgh

He forked out on £130,000 worth of personalised number plates - one of which, TAX1, is worth more than the car it sits on.

“We see it as a long-term investment,” said Elaine Lamb of Gorgie-based Capital Cars. “People are definitely talking about it and it’s great for business.”

The two plates were picked up at an auction down south - TAX15 for £38,000 and TAX1 for an eye-watering £92,000, including indemnity.

“It’s a bit tongue in cheek as well because we’re a private hire firm rather than taxis,” joked Elaine.

The two Teslas are now available by special request and are already proving a hit with punters.

“They’re really good,” said Elaine. “I’m a real petrol-head but even I’m a convert. They’ve got a range of 250 miles so we’ll be doing tours in them.”