A Harry Potter night is coming to this Edinburgh nightclub

Wands at the ready Potterheads: an Edinburgh nightclub is holding a Harry Potter event for all fans of the Boy Who Lived.

With Halloween just under a month away Liquid Rooms are holding a Hogwarts themed-night this Friday (October 5).

Harry’s Witches and Wizards Ball, will see the popular Victoria Street venue transformed into a wizarding world with decor inspired by the Harry Potter books and films.

Propaganda's usual playlist of indie and rock will be interspersed with "magical tunes" from the eight-film franchise.

And even Slytherin's are welcome at this celebration of JK Rowling's creation, with revellers encouraged to don fancy-dress costume, with the best dressed earning free-entry.

'Wands are of course allowed'

Event organiser, Beth Tomlin promises that "fans can expect loads of decor inspired by our favourite wizarding world, freebies, and magical tunes, along with Propagandas usual indie/rock anthems.

Fans are even welcome to bring their own props says Tomlin: "Wands are of course allowed as long as no one casts any unforgivable curses!"

No word just yet on whether the Three Broomsticks' famous pints of Butterbeer will be on offer to revellers.

