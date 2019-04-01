A huge Lego show is coming to Edinburgh - this is how you can get tickets

Have your say

Lego fans from Edinburgh and beyond won't want to miss out on this huge show coming to the city later this year.

The Edinbrick 2019 event will be held at Potterrow Dome on Saturday, May 18.

The Edinbrick event is sure to hit the right note with Lego fans in the capital. PIC: Alex Cousins SWNs

Visitors are promised new models on display, a Lego build zone, trains that visitors can control, a tombola and of course, plenty of the little bricks to buy, too.

Money raised will be donated to Fairybricks.org - a charity that donates Lego to children in hospital.

Tickets cost just £3 and are available from Wonderland Models on Lothian Road, from Ticket Source or on the day, cash only.

Children aged up to four-years-old can enter the event for free.

For more information, visit Edinbrick's Facebook page here.