A Letter: “Your football ticket sales policy is just laughable”

My wife and I are ­Canadians and we are visiting Edinburgh. We thought we should take in a football game while here, so I contacted the two clubs in Edinburgh, The Hearts and The Hibernians.

I was shocked to learn that although they had tickets available, they could not sell them to me.

The Hearts informed me if wanted to buy tickets I had to be on their list since August 2018 and The Hibernians told me they could not sell them to me because I had not bought tickets in the last 12 months.

The gentleman at The Hibernians told me this was for security and safety reasons as they did not “know who we were”.

We then watched the games on TV and were shocked to see the number of empty seats, especially at the Hibernian game. We later found out there were bottles and coins thrown at the players, and reports of broken seats.

It seems the time has come to stop selling tickets to those people they “know” and start selling tickets to people they “don’t know”, e.g. tourists like us. The current policy for ticket sales would be laughed at in North America.

John Fitch, Vancouver, Canada.