A perfect example of eco-friendly elegance

A showcase for quality Scottish knitwear, elegant New Town boutique Epitome is a concept store where innate style replaces trend-led fashion.

With her passion for timeless clothing, owner Lisa Taylor has created a brand as much for the eco conscious as the fashion conscious.

“Shoppers are getting very tired of the throwaway attitude to clothes. It’s about the way we treat people and the environment and the impact fast fashion is having on our world,” she says. “You get to an age where you don’t want to wear clothes that are made by children and will end up in landfill.”

Now 46, Lisa graduated from Galashiels Textiles College, a Borders outpost of Heriot Watt University, before studying for an MA at the Royal College of Art in London.

Her first job took her to Milan, using her specialism in knitwear design as part of a creative team for one of Italy’s oldest fashion houses. Following the launch of her knitwear brand, Cameron Taylor, 15 years ago, Lisa decided to open the shop in 2012, pulling together a designer collection that would complement her own range.

Designed and produced in Scotland, her knitwear now sits alongside high end brands from Japan, New York, Italy, France and Belgium, including environmentally friendly French footwear Veja, a favourite of Meghan Markle.

“I wanted to put together something that would feel nice for women of all ages, offering everyday clothes that are still niche and specialist,” she adds. “The style is very much understated, rather than flashy, and nothing carries big brand names. There are lots of discerning ladies out there with their own style looking for something a little different.”

Lisa’s Cameron Taylor range makes up 20 per cent of Epitome’s collection and includes a bestselling cashmere tabard vest for £250.

Epitome, 35 Dundas Street, 0131 556 5554