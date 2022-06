Traffic Scotland reported the crash, which took place on the A1 near to Torness Power Station, at around 7.15am on Tuesday.

The road is partially blocked both ways, and traffic is currently slowing on approach.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to Traffic Scotland, police officers are in attendance at the scene of the collision.

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.