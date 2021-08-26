A1 partially closed near Thorntonloch as man is hospitalised following two-vehicle collision

A man was taken to hospital following a two-vehicle collision on the A1 near Thorntonloch.

By Gary Flockhart
Thursday, 26th August 2021, 3:10 pm

The incident, involving two HGV lorries, took place around 10.10am on Thursday (August 26).

Part of the A1 will remain closed until Bitumen, spilled on the road during the collision, is cleared.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were called around 10.10 am to reports of a crash on the A1 near Thorntonloch involving two HGVs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

“A 22-year-old man has been taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment.

“As a result of the incident, Bitumen has spilled onto the road, and it will remain closed until the vehicles have been removed and the road has been cleared.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Police have confirmed a crash on the A1 near Thorntonloch involving two HGVs on Thursday morning.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.