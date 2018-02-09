Aberdeen fans set for tribute to blind Hibs supporter who was spat at

OVER 2,000 Aberdeen fans are set to join in with a round of applause in their away match with Hibernian in a show of support for a blind football fan who was spat on before a recent fixture.

Hibs fanatic Carl McGee, 30, was subjected to a vile stream of abuse before the Easter Road side’s clash with Rangers at Ibrox on February 3.

Blind Sunderland and Hibernian fan Carl McGee. Picture: DAVID WOOD

Mr McGee, known to friends as “Macar” travelled up from Durham as the Hibees claimed a 2-1 victory over the home side, but had to be escorted back to the train station after “fearing for his safety”.

But now, Aberdeen fan Ivor Birnie – who lives in Leith – is hoping to convince his fellow supporters to join in the applause in the 30th minute of their meeting with the Hibees on February 17.

Publican Ivor, who is originally from Orkney, but moved to the Capital in 1990, read about Carl’s ordeal in the Evening News and posted a link to the article on the fans forum Aberdeen Mad.

Around 2,400 Dons are set to pack out the away end at Easter Road next weekend and Mr Birnie, 62, is appealing for them to join with the applause, set to take place in the 30th minute.

In total, five people were arrested inside Ibrox Stadium for incidents during the match, including for offences related to the controversial Offensive Behaviour at Football Act. One further arrest was also made during the 90 minutes for a “sectarian breach of the peace offence”.

Ivor, who works behind the bar at Wilkies on Henderson Street, described the incident as disgusting, adding: “It is an absolutely horrendous thing to have to go through, so it would be really good if we could show Carl we don’t condone the behaviour of those fans.

“As a club, Aberdeen take a lot of fans to away matches anyway and we had around 2000 fans at the last game at Easter Road.

“I thought if we got the applause it would be a good way to let him know that not all football fans are the same.”

He added: “Hopefully a few of us can meet him for a pint after the game, no matter what the result is.”

Aberdeen won the previous meeting between the two sides at Easter Road in October, claiming a 1-0 win courtesy of a Gary Mackay-Steven goal.

Carl described the gesture as “incredible” and revealed he was looking forward to meeting with the Dons faithful after the final whistle.

“It’s incredible to hear that the opposition fans are doing that for me, it is a really fantastic gesture and I can’t thank them enough.

“It makes me feel ten times better, considering how I felt after the incident outside Ibrox is just phenomenal.

Carl continued: “I went up to the game in Aberdeen in December and the people there were just so friendly, everyone was really helpful in making sure I got from the train station to the ground without any bother.

“It is an incredible thing to do and I’m looking forward to meeting up after the match.”

