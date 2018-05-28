Aberdeen legend ‘fighting for life’ after being found injured

Former Aberdeen player Neale Cooper is in a critical condition after being found seriously injured.

Officers are investigating after the Dons legend was found collapsed in a flat stairwell in the Ferguson Court area of Bucksburn at around 1.45am yesterday.

According to the Evening Express, the 54-year-old was rushed by ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where he remains in a critical condition.

The cause of his injuries are not yet known, however police believe they are not suspicious.

Detective Inspector David Howieson said: “Police inquiries were ongoing throughout the night to establish the full circumstances, however the incident does not appear to be suspicious.

“I would like to thank the local community for their patience whilst we have dealt with the incident.”

Neale Cooper in action for Aberdeen in 1982. Picture: SNS Group

Aberdeen FC sent their well-wishes to their former player, writing on Twitter: “The thoughts of everyone at Aberdeen FC are with former midfielder and Gothenburg Great, Neale Cooper. Keep fighting Neale.”

Coooper came through the ranks during Sir Alex Ferguson’s time as a manager at Pittodrie, lifting the European Cup Winners’ Cup and the European Super Cup with Aberdeen in 1983.

The midfielder also played for Rangers, Dunfermline and Ross County, as well as Reading and Aston Villa in England.

Cooper started his coaching career at Ross County before going on to manage Hartlepool United twice and Peterborough in the English lower leagues.