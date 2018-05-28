Aberdeen legend Neale Cooper dies aged 54

Former Aberdeen player Neale Cooper has died aged 54 the club have confirmed.

The former Dunfermline and Rangers player was found hurt in a close early yesterday morning.

Neale Cooper also managed Hartlepool United. Picture: Getty

A brief club statement said: “The club is deeply shocked and saddened to hear that our legendary midfielder and Gothenburg Great, Neale Cooper has tragically passed away.”

Officers are to investigate after the Dons legend was found collapsed in a flat stairwell in the Ferguson Court area of Bucksburn at around 1.45am yesterday, and are keen to speak to the driver who dropped him and three others off.

The cause of his death is not yet known, however police believe it is not suspicious.

Neale Cooper in action for Aberdeen in 1982. Picture: SNS Group

Detective Inspector David Howieson said: “There are no apparent suspicious circumstances however enquiries are continuing to establish how the man came to be injured.

“We would appeal for the driver of a taxi, described as a black people carrier, which picked the four people up at Union Street in Aberdeen in the early hours of Sunday, to contact us on 101.

“The taxi driver is described as speaking with a local accent and had a beard. Anyone with information which may help our enquiries is asked to get in touch.”

