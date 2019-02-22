About 40 firefighters battle blaze at Edinburgh takeaway

Have your say

About 40 firefighters have been battling a building fire in Edinburgh’s Old Town this morning.

Six crews were initially called to the fire in the city’s Bread Street just before 3:20am.

The scene after the fire. Pic: Shell Bryson

A fire service spokesman said the building is thought to be a takeaway premises.

Three fire appliances are still at the scene, which has been closed off to traffic.

A statement from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said: “The SFRS was alerted at 3:19am on Friday, February 22nd to reports of a building fire in Edinburgh. Operations control mobilised a number of fire engines to the city’s Bread Street, where firefighters were met with a fire within a retail unit.

“Crews currently remain on scene and are working to extinguish the fire.”

The spokesman confirmed that there have been no reports of any injuries.

Details of what caused the fire are unknown at this time.

Bread Street is closed between Lothian Road and Spittal Street and there is no access to the West Port/Grassmarket via this road.

There is still access from Spittal Street to the West Port and from East Fountainbridge.

