Adam Bogdan, former Hibs goalkeeper, aiming to win deal with Swedish giants AIK

Adam Bogdan takes part in a Hibs training session at East Mains during his loan spell with the club. Picture: SNS Group

The Stockholm club, who were knocked out of the Europa League play-off round by Celtic, have taken the Hungarian goalkeeper on trial and could offer him a long-term deal if he impresses. AIK will also run the rule over young Irish-born shot-stopper Kevin Carrick, who will also train at the club’s Karlberg training base alongside Bogdan. Speaking to the club’s website, Director of Sports Bjorn Wesstrom revealed that the large number of players away on international duty during the 2019 Allsvenskan season had prompted AIK to explore ways they could beef up training sessions for the remaining squad members. “With a large number of AIK players away on national team duty in 2019, international breaks have been an opportunity for players outwith the first-team squad to train more at Karlberg than usual,” Wesstrom said. “Regarding the goalkeepers who are visiting us this week, we decided to bring them here at the same time, to suit the activities we have planned. “At the same time, it gives us a chance to see how they fit in with the rest of the squad.” AIK currently have three ‘keepers in their first-team squad - regular No.1 Oscar Linner, back-up goalie Budimir Janosevic and 19-year-old third-choice Samuel Brolin. Bogdan has been without a club since he was released by the Anfield side after returning from his loan spell at Easter Road during the summer. The 32-year-old began his career with Vasas in his homeland and had a brief loan spell at Vecses before moving to England, initially with Bolton before joining Liverpool in 2015. He turned out for Wigan in 2016 before his Capital switch in July 2018.