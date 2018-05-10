Adorable badger cub rescued from side of busy East Lothian road

This is the adorable badger cub rescued after being found at the side of a busy road.

The Scottish SPCA is caring from the seven-week-old cub after a member of the public noticed it at the side of the road in Dunbar, East Lothian, last month.

Picture: SSPCA

The black and white badger has been named Crumb, after the baking and biscuit name theme at the centre for badgers this year.

Centre Manager Colin Seddon said: “Crumb is currently being cared for by April Sorley, one of our animal care assistants who also cares for the other small animals at the centre, and has successfully rehabilitated many animals including deer, foxes and otters.

“Crumb will remain at the centre until she is feeding herself and is healthy enough to be released.

“Whilst Crumb needed our help, we would always prefer young animals to be brought up with their parents.”