Air rescue launched in Edinburgh after walker falls on Arthur’s Seat

An air rescue has been launched in Edinburgh this evening to extract an injured walker who has fallen on Arthur’s Seat.

Emergency services, including a helicopter, were dispatched after the 42-year-old man fell on the hill at about 7:20pm.

A police spokesman said: “At about 7:20pm on Friday, February 1st, police in Edinburgh were alerted that a 42-year-old man had fallen on Arthur’s Seat.

“We are currently working with the ambulance and fire service to safely get the injured man off the hill.

“The incident is still ongoing.”

The man’s condition is understood to be serious but not life-threatening.

In August last year, a woman was treated in hospital for serious injuries after falling on Arthur’s Seat.

And in June 2016, another woman fell 65ft to her death from the summit of the famous Edinburgh landmark.

The hill , an ancient volcano, sits about 820ft above sea level and is the site of a large and well preserved fort. It is also a site of Special Scientific Interest.

