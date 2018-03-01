Airlines plan to fly out of Edinburgh Airport from 9am tomorrow

Have your say

Airport chiefs plan to open Edinburgh Airport to departing flights from tomorrow morning – so long as the severe weather starts to ease.

EasyJet intend to start departures from Edinburgh from noon, while Ryanair will open flights out of the Capital from 1pm.

Flybe will start their departures from 10am, while Jet2 will run operations from 9am with the intention to run a full schedule.

British Airways will start flights from Edinburgh late morning.

Qatar and United flights are both due to land at Edinburgh tomorrow morning.

Passengers have been told not to come to Edinburgh Airport tonight, with departures finished for the rest of today as extreme conditions continue to hit the capital.

Edinburgh Airport: Many flights have been cancelled due to the weather. Picture: TSPL

A number of airlines - including the likes of British Airways, Ryanair and EasyJet - had already announced they would not fly from the airport today.

Bosses have now declared all flights out of the airport have finished for today.

An airport statement said: “Tomorrow is likely to remain challenging and there will be disruption. We understand that the fluidity of the situation can be frustrating and we thank passengers for their ongoing patience and support.

“It is important that passengers only travel to the airport if their airline confirms their flight is flying.”

An airport spokesman said: “For now, our priority remains our passengers and our staff.

“We continue to work closely with Marketing Edinburgh and the city’s hoteliers to find accommodation for any stranded passengers.

“We are grateful for the response from city hotels to house those who need it.”

Prestwick and Aberdeen stayed open today.

