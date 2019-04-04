Alastair Bruce appointed new Governor of Edinburgh Castle

Sky News' Royal, Religious and National Events commentator Alastair Bruce has been appointed as the new Governor of Edinburgh Castle.

Bruce (58) was born in Winchester and brought up in Hampshire in south-east England, but spent much of his childhood in the north of the Scottish Highlands,where his parents owned the Sallachy Estate near the village of Lairg.

In 1984, Bruce was recognised in the name of Bruce of Crionaich by Lord Lyon King of Arms. He holds the rank of Brigadier and fought in the Falklands War.

He has received several military awards throughout his long career in the armed forces and still serves as a reservist.

Bruce said in a tweet: "Delighted to be selected as next Governor of Edinburgh Castle by @BritishArmy.

"The Queen, descendant of Robert the Bruce, approved & I will take over in June.

"This Bruce is now moving home to Scotland, land of my ancestors, to serve principal fortress & emblem of Scottish nation."

Bruce, full name Alastair Andrew Bernard Reibey Bruce of Crionaich, has also worked as a historical adviser on hit TV shows and films, including Downton Abbey and The King's Speech, and recorded a conversation with Queen Elizabeth II for the BBC in 2017.

The Army in Scotland tweeted to say: "The Army is pleased to announce that the next Governor of Edinburgh Castle will be Brigadier Alastair Bruce of Crionaich OBE VR DL, who will take over this historic role, on promotion to Major General, from Major General Mike Riddell-Webster CBE DSO in summer 2019."

He will take over from Major General ML Riddell-Webster CBE DSO officially in June.