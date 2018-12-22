Albion Road temporarily cordoned off after reports of possible flat fire

A residential street in Leith was partially closed off after reports of a possible flat fire.

Officers responded to a call from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) at around 3.44am this morning at Albion Road near Easter Road Stadium.

A cordon was erected to close off the street soon after police arrived.

The nature of the fire remains unclear but there are still appliances in attendance.

The road was reopened shortly before lunchtime.

More to follow as we get it...

