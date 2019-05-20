Aldi launches budget-friendly hen party range with items starting at 99p

Have your say

Planning a hen party can be great fun, but throwing a memorable bash can also take its toll on your expenses.

Weddings come with a wealth of hefty costs involved, with a venue, dress and catering all to pay for, on top of a party to celebrate with your closest friends.

The budget-friendly bridal range includes party items from just 99p (Photo: Aldi)

Those keen to save the pennies on hen do celebrations will be pleased to discover Aldi has launched a new budget-friendly bridal range.

What’s on offer?

The range includes items which start from just 99p, with the most expensive product - a decorative balloon cloud - only setting shoppers back £9.99.

Among the collection is a variety of bridal themed tableware and cutlery, decorative banners and bunting, bags, sashes, and photo booth accessories which are all emblazoned with logos including 'Team Bride', 'Miss to Mrs', and 'Bride-to-be'.

The range will be available to buy in stores from Sunday 26 May (Photo: Aldi)

A ten pack of sashes, with either gift bags or photo booth props, will cost you just £1.99, while there are a selection of confetti balloons you can pick up from just £2.99.

These balloons include a large foil engagement ring and a sign which reads 'bride-to-be'.

When will Aldi’s hen party range be available?

The new hen party range will be available to buy in stores from this Sunday (26 May).

Items are also available to pre-order online now, and will only be on offer until stocks last.