Alex Salmond enters ‘security systems’ business

ALEX Salmond has joined forces with a former SNP digital strategist who met up with controversial data mining firm Cambridge Analytica, it has emerged.

Company documents show the former First Minister and SNP MP has linked up with Kirk Torrance and Mount Schiehallion Ltd, a new ‘security systems’ firm registered in Glasgow.

The former SNP digital consultant helped shape the party’s online campaign in the run up to the 2011 Holyrood election.

He met with Cambridge Analytica on behalf of the SNP in February 2016.

Cambridge Analytica closed down earlier this year after it was alleged that the firm had accessed the private information of an estimated 87 million Facebook users.

In a tweet on 26 March, Torrance described Cambridge Analytica as “disingenuous snake oil salesmen”.

Official records show Mr Salmond’s media firm, Slainte Media Ltd, which produces his RT programme, is jointly-involved in Mount Schiehallion Ltd, which was set up on 6 July of this year.