All present and correct at new gift emporium

Efforts to rebrand a much-loved Bruntsfield gift shop look set to bear fruit for its new owner.

Since taking over Clementine in October, retailer Jill Brown has endeavoured to give customers the best of both worlds by integrating new products with existing bestsellers.

After a major refit, the business relaunched earlier this month as Nice Stuff, the name of Jill’s other shop, successfully operating in Broughton Street.

She says: “I wanted to attract new customers, but was conscious that I did not want to alienate the existing, well-established customer base.

“Over the past six months I have introduced new lines, including jewellery, fashion accessories like scarves, gloves and handbags, and homewares such as throws, planters, lighting and accessories.

“We have integrated the new products with the best selling Clementine stock and have maintained the baby wear and gift section which does very well for us. The Bruntsfield shop is larger than Broughton Street so we have the luxury of being able to offer a broader range.”

The main ethos of the business is to offer a wide selection of gifts that customers won’t find everywhere else. “I spend a large amount of time sourcing new products both online and at trade fairs. I am also committed to offering value for money and I firmly believe it is possible to buy a lovely gift without spending a fortune.”

Jill decided it was time to consolidate the business with the opening of a second shop after a recent drop in footfall in Broughton Street.

“The demolition of the St James Centre and the associated roadworks have been challenging for all the retailers in the street, but we are looking forward to an upturn in trade when the new development opens late next year,” she adds. She is also heartened by the number of loyal customers she has who make a point of “shopping local”.

Nice Stuff, 141 Bruntsfield Place, nicestuffedinburgh.com