All you need to know about Edinburgh Burns Night celebrations

A STELLAR line-up of Scottish talent has been confirmed as part of the Capital’s Burns Night celebrations.

Both established and emerging stars have been booked for next Saturday’s culture trail as part of the city’s brand-new Burns & Beyond Festival.

Audiences will be led around landmark and lesser-known venues in the Old and New Towns with Ricky Ross of pop rockers Deacon Blue, in events among a spectacular programme.

“I’m excited to be involved because it sounds like a great mix of people, poetry and ideas in a great location,” said Ross. “I’ll be as happy listening as playing.”

One stop-off will be Aidan O’Rourke Presents: Lucky Middlemass’s Tavern, transporting audiences back to a raucous 18th century watering hole with live music and spoken word performances.

Joining Ross on the tavern stage will be winner of the 2016 Radio 2 Young Folk Award, Brighde Chaimbeul, and River City actress Nicola Roy.

Dancers at the Lost Map: Howlin’ Fling will get to recreate the Hebridean party atmosphere of the Isle of Eigg Festival with Pictish Trail, Alabaster DePlume and Callum Easter.

A more classic club night feel will be available at The List Presents: The Red Rose Club featuring DJs Nightwave, Sofay, Ribeka and The Honey Farm.

And with something completely original, Neu! Reekie! let loose the darker side of Burns, featuring Kevin Williamson and The Kixx Collective.

The Edinburgh collective will bring a rowdy, bawdy rendition of Tam O’Shanter and live music from Scottish Album of the Year winner Kathryn Joseph.

An outdoor silent disco with Silent Adventures, a free dram for all and crash course whisky tasting sessions with Johnnie Walker are also lined up.

The Gilded Balloon will bring the laughs with comedy featuring Jay Lafferty and Billy Kirkwood.

Meanwhile, award-winning musician and composer Martin Green brings a one-off Museum of the Moon performance to St Giles’ Cathedral.

Audiences will be allocated a starting venue and a map to navigate the event, with a challenge of visiting all eight venues within four hours.

Those wishing to set a more leisurely pace will be encouraged to enjoy the city and bars throughout the route.

The Burns & Beyond event has been supported by the city council, Essential Edinburgh, Scotland’s Winter Festivals and Marketing Edinburgh.

It runs from next Tuesday, January 22, through to Sunday, January 27, offering dancing, music, theatre, comedy, a Rabbie Ramble along Rose Street and a Burns Supper.

Alan Thomson, director of Unique Events, said “The line-up reflects the very best of Scottish music and performance.

“The Culture Trail promises to be a raucous evening of music, laughter and whisky, all the ingredients for a perfect night out.”

Information and tickets for the Burns & Beyond Culture Trail and all Burns & Beyond events can be found here.