Amanda Cox: Everything we know about young mum’s tragic death

YOUNG mum Amanda Cox suffered a fatal brain haemorrhage just days after giving birth, an investigation has confirmed.

We take a look at the final hours before Amanda’s tragic death.

• Amanda Cox, 34, gives birth to a baby boy five days premature on Thursday, 6 December 2018

• Amanda and her new baby are transferred to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary from Borders General Hospital

• Mrs Cox remained on the maternity ward while her son was being tended to in the special care unit downstairs

• On Monday, 10 December Mrs Cox, dressed in her pyjamas and slippers, visits her baby in the afternoon. At around 3pm she is reported missing

• The alarm is raised and Mrs Cox’s disappearance sparks a frantic search by hospital staff and police

• A public appeal is issued by Police Scotland in an effort to trace Mrs Cox

• At around 10pm that same day Mrs Cox is found collapsed in a third level plant room at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh. She dies shortly after being found

• Police confirm they are treating Mrs Cox’s death as unexplained, but not suspicious. Officers prepare a ‘sudden death’ report for the Procurator Fiscal in Edinburgh

• Heartfelt tributes are paid to Mrs Cox and an online fundraiser is launched by a family friend in a bid to meet her funeral costs. The Gofundme appeal manages to raise more than £17,700

• Amanda’s funeral takes place in Peebles, where she lived with her husband, on Friday 28 December

• On Wednesday 6 February 2019 Mrs Cox’s cause of death is confirmed as inter cranial haemorrhage - bleeding in the brain - pending further investigation. It is recorded that Amanda died at 11.08pm on Monday, 10 December

