Amanda Cox: Gofundme for tragic young mum set to raise £6000 in 24 hours

An online fundraiser set up for the late Amanda Cox has managed to raise almost £6000 in less than a day.

New mum Amanda Cox died after being found bleeding in a disused ward at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary on Monday.

The 34-year-old, who hailed from Peebles, had given birth just days earlier and was discovered around seven hours after vanishing from the maternity ward in her pyjamas and slippers.

READ MORE: New mum ‘bleeds to death after getting lost in Edinburgh hospital’

READ MORE: Friends pay tribute to “kind” mum who collapsed and died in Edinburgh hospital

Now a close friend of Amanda Cox’s husband Michael has started up a Gofundme page to raise enough money to meet the tragic young mum’s funeral costs.

John Clarkson, whose fundraiser aims to raise £6000, wrote: “On Monday the 10th December 2018 a good friend of mine Michael Cox lost his wife Amanda four days after she gave birth to their first child Murray two months premature.

“I have arranged this with the permission of one of Michaels brothers to try and help Michael out any way we can, be it for funeral costs for Amanda or help with fuel costs travelling the 25 miles to the hospital daily for the next two months or with day to day costs for helping to raise Murray on his own.”

Created on Wednesday, the fundraiser looks odds on to surpass its £6000 goal in less than 24 hours, having raised an incredible £5,700 already.

Hundreds of people have donated money to Mr Clarkson’s cause, some of them friends and family but many of them complete strangers.

On the fundraiser’s comment section, Callum wrote: “The support and comments left on here say pretty much everything I want to say but can’t find the words! Amanda was such a lovely girl with time for everyone will be sadly missed.”

A former colleague of Amanda’s, Emma, added: “I am so sorry for your loss. I worked with Amanda years ago at the Hydro and I am beyond saddened to hear this has happened. Thinking of all her family, friends and especially her precious baby boy xx”

Fran & Asa Lawson posted; “Still truly not sunk in yet, but there’s one thing for sure you will never be forgotten. Love to Coxy, baby Murray and all the family xxx”

Ryan said: “Missing you already Amanda you will be sorely missed from me and Especially Danielle going to miss all the good laughs RIP. Thoughts are with Michael and baby Murray xx”

Amanda Cox’s fundraiser can be accessed here.

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital