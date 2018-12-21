Amanda Cox: Special fundraiser to be held for family of tragic mum

A special fundraiser will be held tonight for a new mum who tragically died last week at the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

Amanda Cox, 34, from Peebles, was found dying in a rarely used stairwell just four days after prematurely giving birth to son, Murray.

Amanda Cox and her husband Michael.

Since her death, a fundraising page set up by family friend John Clarkson has raised almost £15,000 to cover funeral costs and provide ongoing support for Amanda’s husband Michael.

And the huge community effort will continue as a special fundraising event is due to take place in Michael’s hometown of Innerleithen this evening.

Speaking to the Border Telegraph, family friend John admitted everyone had been overwhelmed by the level of generosity shown by local people.

He said: “I started the fundraising page just to help a mate out.

“The cost of raising a child can be tough with two wages coming in and now it’s just Michael’s wage.

“Now with everything else that he has to think about I just wanted to try and take a tiny bit of a weight off him.

“I thought setting this up I could maybe raise two or three thousand to help out with Amanda’s funeral, or for anything he needed it for.

“I’m absolutely stunned and delighted it was so well received by local people and beyond.”

The event, which will include two raffles and an auction, will take place at the St Ronan’s Hotel on Friday from 8pm.

