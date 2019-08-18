Amazing photo shows Ford Fiesta with back axle completely detached in middle of Edinburgh

A motorist was left with a repair headache when the rear axle of their Ford Fiesta completely collapsed in the middle of Edinburgh city centre.

Stunned onlookers watched as the axle detached from the rest of the body of the car on the junction of Queensferry Street and Melville Street.

The driver of the car was uninjured and no other vehicle was involved.

One onlooker, Dr Andrew Tod, 85, said: "I am no mechanic but even I could tell that the car was properly broken.

"The potholes around here are pretty bad right enough, so that may have had something to do with it."