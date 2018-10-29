Amazing shark-like cloud pictured over the Firth of Forth

Have your say

This is the jaw-dropping picture of a cloud that looks like a great white shark swimming under a wave as it loomed over the Firth of Forth.

Quick-thinking Paul Adams captured the amazing picture of the cloud as it hovered over the Firth of Forth, Fife.

The dad-of-one headed out to Kinghorn, Fife, to photograph a stunning sunset and the ‘kissing trees’ -- a historical landmark in the area.

But instead, the 41-year-old, from Kirkcaldy, Fife, spotted the “huge shark cloud”.

In the picture, which was snapped last week, an outline of a shark appears as if swimming underwater.

Paul thanked the SkyCandy app on his phone which tells him what day and time to expect the best sunrise and sunset’s around Scotland.

He said: “Well I first looked at my SkyCandy app and it had said that I was due to get a beautiful sunset.

“So I grabbed my camera and headed out to try and get a shot of the kissing trees but I turned around and I saw the shark cloud.

“It was just unbelievable, at first I had thought it was a huge wave but after showing the picture to everyone they said they spotted a shark in the cloud.

“And I can now see that too. My wife spotted the shark but my daughter Erin whose six for some reason thought it was a bird.”

Paul, who works as a commissioning engineer, has been an amateur photographer for four years.

He added: “I enjoy doing it. It’s now my hobby.

“It’s actually taken me everywhere around Scotland and I’ve even visited Iceland.

“It’s the perfect thing to do to de-stress.”

