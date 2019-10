Have your say

An ambulance has been called to Waverley Station to treat a passenger who was taken ill this morning.

Paramedics arrived on the scene around 9am this morning after a passenger collapsed on platform 14, an eyewitness said.

The ambulance was called around 9am.

The passenger is being tended to behind a screen on the platform.

The Ambulance Service has been contacted for more information.

More to follow...