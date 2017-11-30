Andrew heads up top property group

A Capital-based developer with over 30 years’ experience has been appointed new chairman of The Scottish Property Federation.

Andrew Sutherland, the joint managing director of Miller Developments, is the new chairman of the federation.

Succeeding current chairman Paul Curran – director of Edinburgh-based Quartermile Developments – Andrew will now spearhead the organisation in Scotland.

He will campaign for the best possible regulatory and competitive platform for the real estate sector in Scotland to attract jobs and investment to the country’s built environment.

Other priorities include supporting governments to position Scotland as a competitive location to potential investors and managing ways to reduce the time required to complete developments through engagement with the Scottish Government on its new Planning Bill, expected to be introduced to Holyrood shortly

Andrew said: “I am extremely pleased to be taking on the role as chairman of the SPF. I want to continue contributing and working hard to represent the interests of Scotland’s commercial and residential markets to attract investors, speed up development times and improve our overall planning strategies.

“Time is one of our biggest issues and I want to see quicker responses for developers looking towards Scotland with an eye on investment.

“I’ve been particularly active with planning matters across the UK and am therefore in a good position to compare and contrast planning services to hopefully improve the current situation.

Andrew has worked for Miller Developments for more than 30 years, honing his skills in real estate development, contract negotiation and commercial management.

After graduating from Edinburgh University with a 1st Class honours degree in civil engineering, Andrew was responsible for all acquisitions, letting and financing aspects of the Paisley Shopping Centre before joining Miller Developments in 1992.

Throughout his career at Miller Developments he has held a number of directorships within join venture companies including New Edinburgh Limited, working on the development of offices at Edinburgh Park.

David Melhuish, director of the SPF, said: “Andrew picks up the role at a time of gathering engagement across Holyrood and Whitehall for SPF.

“His knowledge of planning and development matters working across the UK will be a huge benefit as we tackle the next Scottish Planning Bill.”

As a membership organisation the Scottish Property Federation is the voice of Scotland’s real estate industry. Established in 2007, it represents 185 organisations operating in Scotland.

Members include institutional funds, developers, landlords of commercial and residential property, and professional property consultants and advisers. The SPF works closely with those who advise and decide on public policy in Scotland to ensure that they are aware of the consequences of their decisions for the property industry and wider economy.