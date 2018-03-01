Andy Murray builds snowman on day off

Have your say

Scottish tennis star Andy Murray has revealed how he has kept himself busy on his ‘snow day’.

The 30-year-old showed his handiwork when it comes to building a snowman in a post on Instagram this afternoon.

Andy Murray has taken to building snowman during a day off in his recovery from hip surgery. Picture: Tom Dulat/Getty Images

His tennis-themed creation included a cap and sweatbands made by UK kit brand Under Armour – one of Murray’s major sponsors.

A tennis racquet completed the mini-snow Murray.

The post was accompanied by a message declaring “glad I got something really productive done today”.

Murray is back in Britain recovering from hip surgery carried out in Melbourne just before the start of this year’s Australian Open in January.

The two-time Wimbledon winner is planning to return to the practice court towards the end of this month and could be back in action before the grass-court season.

