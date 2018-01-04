Animal welfare expert on board

An Edinburgh-based animal welfare scientist and former World Animal Protection Chief Scientific Adviser Michael Appleby has been appointed as one of three new trustees on the board of the Animal Welfare Foundation.

AWF is a vet-led charity that funds research, supports veterinary education, provides pet care advice and encourages debate on animal welfare issues. The charity is supported by the British Veterinary Association, the leading representative body for vets in the UK.

As an AWF trustee, Michael will be responsible for facilitating the achievement of the charity’s mission, providing strategic direction, ensuring its financial stability and compliance with legal and charitable regulations, and safeguarding the charity’s brand and reputation.

Michael, as a scientist specialising in farm animal behaviour, welfare and husbandry, has lectured in over 30 countries and authored several books on animal welfare.

His research has contributed to EU legislation on housing of laying hens and pregnant sows.

In addition to being scientific advisor to The Humane Society of the United States and World Animal Protection, he also helped to establish the influential Edinburgh MSc in Applied Animal Behaviour and Animal Welfare.

Michael is a Visiting Professor at Scotland’s Rural College, and Honorary Fellow of Edinburgh University and the International Society for Applied Ethology. Earlier this year, he was awarded an OBE for services to animal welfare.

Michael said: “After a career involved with the science and practice of animal welfare, I shall value the opportunity to contribute to the work of the Animal Welfare Foundation.

“I believe that communication and collaboration between veterinary professionals and other animal welfare scientists is essential for the future of animal welfare, in the context of other priorities including sustainability and development. I hope to foster such collaboration.”

Welcoming Michael to the charity, AWF Chair of Trustees Chris Laurence said: “I am delighted to welcome Michael to the AWF board. As a vet-led charity, AWF is uniquely poised to offer a first-hand insight into the animal welfare challenges facing farm animals, pets and wild animals, and Michael brings with him a wealth of knowledge and expertise to suggest possible solutions to these and to help to help drive the charity’s mission to improve the welfare of animals through veterinary science, education and debate.”

AWF was set up in 1983 by vets with a passion to alleviate unnecessary pain and suffering in all animals including farm animals, wild animals and pets. It was founded to improve the welfare of animals. It funds research, support veterinary education, provide pet care advice and encourage debate on animal welfare issues.