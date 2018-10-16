Ant McPartlin longlisted for National TV Award despite break from small screen

Ant McPartlin could scoop best TV presenter at the National Television Awards despite taking a step away from the small screen.

Ant and Dec are in the running for the title, at next year’s ceremony, for Saturday Night Takeaway.

McPartlin stepped down from presenting duties on the show following his arrest for drink-driving on March 18.

Declan Donnelly fronted the final two programmes of the ITV series on his own and, earlier this year, McPartlin said he would continue to take a break from all TV presenting until 2019.

The NTA longlist was announced as it emerged that McPartlin and estranged wife Lisa Armstrong’s divorce is listed to be heard by a judge at the Central Family Court in London on Tuesday.

At the awards, Holly Willoughby, Phillip Schofield, Dermot O’Leary and Paul O’Grady are also longlisted for best TV presenter.

And Doctor Who’s Jodie Whittaker could go up against Bodyguard’s Richard Madden and Keeley Hawes.

The trio are longlisted for best drama performance, while Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer in Killing Eve are also in the running.

Peter Kay’s Car Share finale is up for comedy, along with Derry Girls, Hold The Sunset, This Country, Still Open All Hours, The Big Bang Theory, The Keith & Paddy Picture Show and Mrs Brown’s Boys.

The TV judge category features newcomer Robbie Williams along with the rest of the X Factor panel, and stalwarts on Strictly Come Dancing, The Great British Bake Off and Britain’s Got Talent.

Dermot O’Leary will host the awards, which air on ITV, at The O2 in London.