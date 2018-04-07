Ant McPartlin ‘twice the drink-drive limit’ when arrested

TV star Ant McPartlin was allegedly twice the legal limit when he was arrested for drink-driving, it has been revealed.

According to police, the presenter’s breathalyser reading was 75mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath - the legal limit is 35mcg.

Ant McPartlin leaving a house in West London. Picture: John Stillwell/PA Wire

Ant, 42, was detained after being involved in a crash with two other cars while driving his Mini in Richmond, South West London, on March 18, one of which was carrying a four-year-old girl.

He was due to appear at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court last week but the case was postponed.

The charge sheet submitted by police to the court alleges the star: “Drove a motor vehicle, namely a Black Mini…after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 75 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.”

It was revealed earlier this month that Ant’s TV partner Declan Donnelly will present the final two episodes of Saturday Night Takeaway - including tonight’s finale at Universal Orlando Resort in Florida.

Ant stepped down from his presenting committments following the incident last month.