‘Anti-Churchill’ MSP Ross Greer agrees to Good Morning Britain slot at Piers Morgan request

MSP Ross Greer is to appear on ITV’s Good Morning Britain tomorrow at the behest of host Piers Morgan who entered a ferocious online spat with the young politician over controversial comments made about Sir Winston Churchill.

In response to a Conservatives Twitter tribute to the wartime prime minister on the 54th anniversary of his death, the Scottish Greens MSP tweeted on Friday that Churchill was a “white supremacist mass murderer”.

The 24-year-old’s comments provoked the ire of TV host and former tabloid newspaper editor Piers Morgan who branded Greer a “thick ginger turd” who would be “spewing his filth in German” if not for Mr Churchill’s efforts.

Ross Greer, who became Scotland’s youngest ever MSP at the age of 21 in 2016, stuck to his guns despite receiving a barrage of abuse from supporters of the late Sir Winston.

In a separate tweet, the Greens politician made efforts to justify his initial comments.

He wrote: “He (Churchill) consciously chose to starve 3 million Indians or death by taking food away, he used poison gas against Russians in the 20s, he believed in eugenics & the superiority of the white race, which to him justified the slaughter of Native Americans, Aborigines etc.”

“To deal with its murdrous history, Britain needs to start by learning it,” Mr Greer added in another tweet.

Greer and Morgan continued to exchange insults over the weekend and into this morning, before it was revealed that the Scot was in talks with the producers of Good Morning Britain with a view to appearing on the show.

In a tweet sent out late on Monday afternoon, Mr Morgan confirmed that the MSP would be making an appearance on his show the following morning to further discuss the fracas over Churchill.

“The thick ginger turd MSP @Ross_Greer who said Churchill is a ‘white supremacist mass murderer’ will be appearing live on @GMB tomorrow,” tweeted Piers, to which Ross Greer replied: “Wait till he finds out what colour Winston’s hair was.”

It has been reported that Sir Winston, although grey-haired and balding by the time of the Second World War, had locks of strawberry blonde hair as a young child.

Good Morning Britain, whose main hosts include Susanna Reid, Ben Shepherd and Piers Morgan, airs on ITV from 6am to 8.30am each weekday. The show has an average of 700,000 viewers daily.

At the time of writing, Mr Greer’s original tweeted has been shared more than 6,200 times, attracting 8,200 comments and 22,000 Twitter ‘likes’.