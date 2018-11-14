Appeal after break-ins and vehicle thefts in Midlothian

A police appeal has been issued following a number of break-ins and thefts of vehicles in Midlothian.

Overnight between Sunday and Monday a shed was broken into in Hunterfield Terrace, Gorebridge where a blue Yamaha YZF R1 motorbike was stolen.

Also on Monday a break-in was reported to a property in Waulkmill Drive, Penicuik, where items including car keys were stolen. Two vehicles parked outside the property a silver Skoda Roomster and a blue Ford Transit van were subsequently stolen.

Sometime between 3am and 5.30am on Tuesday a white Ford Transit van was stolen from Ross Place, Newtongrange.

Police have asked anyone who remembers seeing any suspicious behaviour in any of the above areas in particular around the times and dates detailed, or has any information in relation to the incidents or stolen vehicles to come forward.

Those with information can contact Penicuik Police Station via 101, quoting incident 0432, 12th November, Hunterfield Terrace, Gorebridge, incident number 2361, 12th November, Waulkmill Drive, Penicuik, incident 0383, 13th November, Ross Place, Newtongrange, or contact the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

