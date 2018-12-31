Appeal after wedding ring lost in Edinburgh book shop

An appeal has been launched after a wedding ring was lost in a book shop in Edinburgh city centre.

The wedding band, inscribed George and Lesley and the date they were married, was found in the Waterstones book shop in the city's West End.

Yesterday, the book shop took to twitter in a bid to reunite the ring with its owners.

The tweet read: "Twitter, we need help! We found a wedding band in our store on Friday, with the inscription George & Lesley & the date they married. If you are/know this couple, please come in & give us the date you were married so we can reunite you!"

READ MORE: Couple in frantic search for ‘heirloom’ wedding rings

The message has been re-tweeted nearly 1,000 times and many have responded to the post.

One follower, @sconnerton84, wrote: "Anyone work for the national register? Or even call them? They could cross reference the names with the date."