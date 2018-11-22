Appeal after woman seen ‘acting aggressively’ towards child in Roseburn

A witness appeal has been launched following a report of concerning behaviour of a woman in the west of Edinburgh.

The incident happened on Russell Road at around 12.10pm on Wednesday, 21 November, when a male motorist spotted a woman who was seen to be acting aggressively towards a child in a pram she was pushing.

The driver challenged the woman on her behaviour and she walked off pushing the pram towards Roseburn.

Police say inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the incident and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

The woman is described as being white, in her fifties, around 5ft 5ins tall with a larger build, blonde hair and wearing a black and white coat.

The child is described only as being a toddler and wearing a dark jacket.

Constable Alexander Marshall from Wester Hailes Police Station said: “At this time we do not know what the nature of the interaction between the woman and the child in her care was and we are keen to trace them both as soon as possible.

“Anyone who recognises their description and can help identify them, or who has information relevant to this investigation, should contact police immediately.

“We’d also ask the woman concerned to get in touch to assist with this inquiry.”

Those with information can contact Wester Hailes Police Station via 101 and quote incident number 1396 of the 21st November

