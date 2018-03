An appeal has been launched in a desperate attempt to trace the whereabouts of a missing teenager in Aberdeen.

Theo De Geus, 15, was last seen in the Torry area of Aberdeen in the early hours of Friday morning.

Theo is described as 5”9, slim build with fair hair.

The 15-year-old was last seen sporting a blue tracksuit with black Adidas trainers

Those who have any information relating to Theo’s disappearance are urged to contact Police Scotland as soon as possible, quoting incident number 1043.