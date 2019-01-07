Appeal to find owner of wedding ring lost in Edinburgh book shop

An Edinburgh book shop is still appealing to reunite a lost wedding ring with its owner.

A wedding band was discovered at the Waterstones book shop on Princes Street inscribed ‘George and Lesley’ and the date they were married.

Staff took to Twitter in an attempt to reunite the ring with its owners with the message being re-tweeted more than 1200 times.

The tweet read: “Twitter, we need help! We found a wedding band in our store on Friday, with the inscription George & Lesley & the date they married. If you are/know this couple, please come in & give us the date you were married so we can reunite you!”

More than a week later the owner has yet to be traced but staff still have hope they can be found.

One follower, @sconnerton84, wrote: “Anyone work for the national register? Or even call them? They could cross reference the names with the date.”

