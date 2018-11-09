Appeal to trace missing Borders teen who may have travelled to Edinburgh

A teenager missing from the Melrose area may have travelled to Edinburgh, police say.

18-year-old Jessie Lunts, who is also known as Heiki, was last seen at around 11am on Thursday, 8 November but has failed to return home or make contact with anyone since this time.

Officers believe she may have travelled to Edinburgh by public transport and are asking anyone who may have seen her to contact the force.

Jessie is described as white, 5ft 6ins tall, of slim build, with shoulder-length brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a green parka-style coat, black skirt, black tights, and burgundy-coloured top, black Vans trainers and carrying a black rucksack.

Anyone with information on Jessie’s current whereabouts, or has information that can help trace her, is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 4179 of 8 November.

